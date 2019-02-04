Arbaaz Khan to make Kannada debut

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is all set to make his debut in a Kannada film. Titled Where Is My Kannadaka?, the action comedy film will be directed by the Raaj and Damini duo, who are known for many television shows in Hindi and Kannada.

With the lead cast set, the muhurat for the film, starring Ganesh and Patralekha will take place on February 7 and the project will go on floors in April, with major chunks to be shot in London. The makers are planning to release the film in the last quarter of 2019.

Arbaaz confirmed the news by saying, “The script is interesting. Also, I wanted to explore regional films. I have already done two Telugu films while this would be my first Kannada film. I am excited to be part of a good story.’’