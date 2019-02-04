Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan to resume shoot for Odeya from today

As Darshan’s Yajamana gets ready for release, the actor will be resuming shoot for director M D Shridhar’s Odeya from Monday.

Published: 04th February 2019

Darshan

By Express News Service

As Darshan’s Yajamana gets ready for release, the actor will be resuming shoot for director M D Shridhar’s Odeya from Monday. In the film produced by Sandesh Nagaraj, the Challenging Star will be seen in two shades, and will be back on sets with a beard getup.

For the Bengaluru shoot, Sharath Lohithashwa is one of the actors who will be joining in. The film will have model-turned-heroine Raghavi Thimmayya making her debut.  Yashas, Pankaj, Niranjan and Samarth will feature as the actor’s brothers in the film. Odeya’s music is by V Harishna and cinematography by Krishna Kumar, has Ravi Shankar.

Devaraj, and Chikkanna are also among the cast members.

Darshan Odeya

