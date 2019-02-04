Shreyas Manju’s next film is Sampath Kumar

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju

Shreyas Manju, a fan of Vishnuvardhan since childhood will play the role of Sampath Kumar (original name of Vishnuvardhan) in his debut Paddehuli.

Incidentally,the name of his next film also bears the same name. Shreyas’ father and producer K Manju is registering the title Sampath Kumar with the Film Chamber. Currently, a script is being worked on, and the story theme is said to go along with the title. More details will be revealed by the producer once they have a bound script in hand.

Meanwhile, the introductory song from Paddehuli, dedicated to Vishuvardhan will be released today. The film directed by Guru Deshpande features Nishivika Naidu in the female lead.