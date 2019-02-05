Sudeep-starrer 'Pailwaan' 'rings' it with title track

By Express News Service

Director Krishna S has everything going for his upcoming directorial Pailwaan, which stars Sudeep. The film, which has completed the talkie portions is currently on the song sequences. For the title track— which costs approximately Rs 2.5 crore, Krishna, who is producing the film under RRR motion pictures, has roped in B-Town dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya. He will be conceptualising the introductory song for Sudeep.

ALSO READ: Kushti is the focus of actor Sudeep's 'Pailwaan'

This high-budget track will have 250 dancers from Mumbai taking stage along with the lead actor. The lyrics Baaro Pailwaan have been penned by V Nagendra Prasad for which music has been composed by Arjun Janya. The track will be shot for the next five days.

The makers will then go ahead with another duet, which will feature Sudeep and heroine Akanksha Singh, which will be choreographed by Raju Sundaram.

The film’s posters and trailers caught the attention of various celebrities across south India and Bollywood, and it will be dubbed and released in eight languages, including Bhojpuri and Marathi. Pailwaan will also mark the Sandalwood debut of Suniel Shetty and Sushant Singh.