I see a promising actor in Ishan, says director Pavan Wadeyar

Raymo’s audio rights have apparently been bagged by Anand Audio for a big amount.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:41 AM

Actors Ishan and Ashika Ranganath

By Express News Service

Director Pavan Wadeyar’s current focus is on Raymo, which stars Ishan. The director sees a promising actor in him.

“With the fresh pairing of Ishan and Ashika Ranganath, the romantic drama is sure to create magic on screen,” said Pavan.

Sharing some latest stills with CE, he added, “We have completed 50 per cent of the talkie portions, montage scenes, and a song with Ashika, which was shot at one stretch.” The film has been shot in parts of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Sirsi, and Yellapura.

“We will resume the second schedule from November 6, which will start in Bengaluru,” the director said.

The team will then be heading to Singapore, Malayasia, Thailand and South Africa. “We have done the recce, and only the shooting spot in South Africa needs to be finalised,” revealed Pavan, who has brought onboard music composer Arjun Janya.

The film’s audio rights have apparently been bagged by Anand Audio for a big amount. Raymo, produced by C R Manohar, has S Vaidy cranking the camera.  

TAGS
Pavan Wadeyar Raymo Ishan

