Krishi Thapanda-starrer 'Blank' heads to censor board

Blank is said to have been initially planned as a webseries, but the plan was later changed in favour of a full length feature film.

Actress Krishi Thapanda

By Express News Service

Blank, directed by S Jay, is based on a subject that deals with drug peddling, and according to the makers, the suspense drama features Krishi Thapanda in a never-seen-before avatar of a drug addict.

"The story, which talks about hallucinations and the jinx associated with the number 13, explores three shades of Krishi’s character,” says the director, who has revealed the first look of the actor from the film. 

The entire film has been shot in Mysuru. It is now in the post-production stages, and the team is planning to come up with the teaser later this month.

Blank is said to have been initially planned as a web series, but the plan was later changed in favour of a full-length feature film.

Apart from Krishi, Blank also features Poonachandra Mysuru, Bharat Hassan, Prashant Siddi, Suchendra Prasad and Rash Malick in the cast. It has been made under the banner of Felicity Films. Shri Sastha has composed the music, while J Purshothaman has cranked the camera.

