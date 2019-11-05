Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj’s 'Veeram' gets Rachita Ram on board

Rachita Ram is currently one of the busiest heroines in Sandalwood, thanks to a handful of good projects in her kitty. There were reports of her association with Rishi for a project, jointly produced by Yogaraj Bhat and Shashank, but she has already signed another film.

However, the news of it has come to light only now. Rachita will be paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj in Veeram, a film that marks the directorial debut of Khadar Kumar. The film is made under the banner of Disha entertainments, who made their debut venture with D/o of Parvathamma. 

Produced by Shashidhara KM and Raghu Singam, the makers of this film manage to bring a fresh pairing with  Prajwal and Rachita sharing screen space for the first time.  

Rachita, who made her silver screen debut with the Darshan-starrer Bulbul, is now juggling between commercial entertainers and experimental films, which have her associating with a new set of actors and directors.  

Rachita is currently shooting for Prem’s upcoming directorial, Ek Love Ya, starring Raana. She is also awaiting her next big release, Ayushman Bhava, which stars Shivarajkumars.

Having completed the shoot for Ramesh Aravind’s directorial 100, she is also looking forward to starting the shoot for April, Daali with Dhananjay, which will be followed by Veeram, among other films.

The first look of the commercial entertainer, which was unveiled at a launch event in September, revealed Prajwal playing the fan of the legendary actor Vishnuvardhan.

The director, who started out as a scriptwriter, worked as an associate director in films like Shravani Subramanya and Shivalinga, and this will be his first film. Veeram is touted to be an action-packed romantic drama, with the team currently in the process of finalising the technicians as well as the rest of the cast. 

The project is likely to go on floors by the end of December or early 2020 and will depend on Prajwal’s completion of other commitments.

The actor has Inspector Vikram, directed by Narasimha, Lucky Shankar’s directorial, Arjun Gowda, Gentleman directed by Jadesh Kumar and a film with filmmaker Ramnarayan. He will also associate with director  PC Shekar, which the director plans to release in four south Indian languages.

