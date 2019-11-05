Rajavardan’s third to be a romantic drama

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Rajavardan took time to sign his third film. The actor, who made his debut with multi-starrer Noorondu Nenapua, will be part of a romantic drama which will be scriptwriter Dattatreya’s first film as director.

This project will have him associate with Paramesh of P2 Productions, who have previously churned out nine films including Ambari, Pallaki, Parijatha, O Gulabi, Ganapa, and Kariya 2, among others. They will be bankrolling the project in association with Mansi Ventures.

The makers have planned to start shooting for the film in November. Currently, they are in the process of casting the heroine. Interestingly, this yet-to-be-titled project will see the comeback of music director Mano Murthy.

A famous composer of the Kannada industry, known for his albums —America America, Amruthadhare, Mungaru Male, Cheluvina Chitra, Milana, and Moggina Manasu to name a few —has now been brought on board. The team has also roped in Nagesh Acharya as the film’s cinematographer.

Meanwhile, the actor has just completed shooting for his historical project Bichhugathii Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange, which was directed by Hari Santhosh. The film, based on a novel written by B L Venu, is now in post-production stages.

If everything goes according to plan, the film might release in January 2020. The historical drama has Hariprriya paired opposite the actor along with Prabhakar of Baahubali fame playing the role of antagonist.