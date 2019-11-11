Upendra’s Kabza to roll from November 18

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra is getting ready to take on the underworld from November 18, the date fixed by the makers of Kabza for the film’s muhurat. The team will immediately move on to the film’s shooting, which will be done at one stretch The actor, who is almost done with the shooting of Buddivantha 2, is said to be preparing for the new character.

Meanwhile, the makers are working on the details of the look and feel of the film, which is set in the 1980s. It will be shot extensively in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai, and Mangaluru. R Chandru, who is exploring this gangster-based subject in seven languages -- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali -- is making sure that it is not an ordinary affair. The director, who has cast Upendra in the lead, is planning to bring on board the best seven villains from across the country. And among the first to join the team is Jagapati Babu, who has signed an agreement with the makers.

The villain of the Darshan-starrer Roberrt, one of most sought-after actors in south India for an antagonist’s role, is collaborating with Upendra for the first time. Also on the list will be popular Bollywood actors Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpai, and Pradeep Rawat, along with the popular actors from the south, such as Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani and Jaya Prakash Reddy, who have given verbal confirmation to the director. The film, which has a huge budget, will be bankrolled by R Chandru under his home banner, Sri Siddheswara Enterprises. This will be the third outing of the actor-director after Brahma, and the last hit film, I Love You. The director will decide on the technical crew in the next few days, and is also in the process of finalising the heroine, whose portions will be shot only in December.