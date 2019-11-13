A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ayushman Bhava is a special film in Shivarajkumar’s career for many reasons. He is not only reuniting with his Shivalinga director P Vasu in this musical thriller, but also working with long-time friend and producer Yogi Dwarakish.“Vasu never forgets his roots and always comes up with fresh thoughts. For me, he is a director who always makes sure to explore a subject that has the right blend of family values, sentiments and love. At the same time, he keeps himself updated with the current trend. Secondly, I like the way he goes about the details while making any film.

Even though he’s been a director since the ‘80s, Vasu always comes across as a director with fresh perspectives, someone who looks out for new stories,” says Shivanna, adding that he had always been looking for a good subject to associate with his friend Yogi, and Vasu’s subject was the perfect one. Dwarakish Chitra, the production house, who worked with Dr Rajkumar in (Mayor Muttanna) is coming together for a film with the Rajkumar family after 50 years.

The 121-film-old actor, who is currently shooting for Bhajarangi 2, feels that with age and experience, he is looking for subjects that comes with a mix of entertainment and relevant social messages. “The same thought goes in when I watch a film as an audience. There is some kind of excitement when I watch films that are socially-driven, and Ayushman Bhava falls in both categories,” he says.

The shooting process of Ayushman Bhava was a little painful for the Hattrick hero, who acted despite suffering a shoulder injury. “I wanted to complete the shooting because I didn’t want to put the producers at risk. If I backed out, it would have only caused further delay,” he explains.

Shivanna shares a special bonding with senior actor Anant Nag, who plays a pivotal role in Ayushman Bhava, where Rachita Ram is playing the female lead. “Ayushman Bhava is my fifth film with Anant Nag, and he has always looked the same to me. There is something special about this actor. He spreads a positive aura to the people around him. When he speaks in Kannada, it sounds soothing to the ears,” says Shivanna.

Without revealing much about his role, Shivanna says that music plays an important character in the film. “With various characters coming into the picture, the musical thriller will also be a visual treat, which gives complete justification to the film titled Ayushman Bhava, which means ‘long life,” says the actor.