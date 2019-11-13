Home Entertainment Kannada

Yash’s childhood friend, Arjun Krshn, makes his directorial debut with Devaraj Alias David

DAD also features Sunchendra Prasad, Chandu of Lakshmi Baraamma fame, and Manju Natana in prominent roles.

Published: 13th November 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:23 AM

Arjun Krshn

By Express News Service

DAD - Devaraj Alias David, presented by Radhika and Yash, will mark the directorial debut of Arjun Krshn, along with a whole bunch of newcomers as part of the cast. They include model-turned-actors — Vishal, who plays the lead, and Mahika Mahi and Nrithya Bopanna as the female leads.

The makers have revealed the first-look poster of the film, which is being made under the banner of AAA Pictures. Arjun, an MBA graduate from Mysuru, has also taken the producer’s responsibility for the film.

“It’s been a 15-20-year-old dream for me, and it has come true with DAD,” says Arjun, adding that he and Yash are childhood friends from kindergarten. “Both of us dreamt of being in films. He has already found the path to success and achievement, and I took some time. He is aware of my directorial venture, and is happy about it,” says Arjun, who quit his job to follow his dream. “I also took time to learn the nuances of direction, before entering the field. In the meantime, I went around approaching various producers, wasting two long years. Finally, I took up production too,” he says.

Apart from direction, DAD has Arjun handling the story, screenplay, as well as dialogues. The film, which is now in the final stages of shooting, is an emotional action thriller about a father and son. “It’s a youthful subject with a college student at the centre,” he says.

DAD also features Sunchendra Prasad, Chandu of Lakshmi Baraamma fame, and Manju Natana in prominent roles. The makers have brought in Mumbai-based pop band, Ek Khwab, to compose the music, and Anil Kumar K is handling cinematography and editing.

