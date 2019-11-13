Home Entertainment Kannada

Yuvarathnaa team shooting last leg of talkie portions

The team is currently stationed around Nandi Hills, where they are shooting a few sequences.

A still from Yuvarathnaa

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar is currently shooting in and around Bengaluru for the talkie portions of his upcoming film, Yuvarathnaa. The film, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, has reached the last schedule of shooting of the talkie portions.

Prakash Raj, Diganth and Sonu Gowda are among the actors who have been participating in the shoot along with the Power Star.

The team, which is now busy with the post-production work, will take up the songs next. Yuvarathnaa, which will see a 2020 release, brings back the hit combination of Raajakumara.

The film comes with an ensemble cast and marks the debut of Sayyeshaa in Kannada cinema. The cast also includes Dhananjay as the antagonist, along with Vasishta Simha and Raadhika Sarathkumar,
besides others.

Yuvarathnaa has music scored by S Thaman and cinematography by Venkatesh Anguraj.

