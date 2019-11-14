Sanjith Hegde, Supriya Ram to conduct live show for Brahmachari 

By Express News Service

Sanjith Hegde and Surpriya Ram will soon be seen during a live song performance for Brahmachari, which is said to be the first of its kind attempt in the Kannada film industry.



“A song being unveiled on social media or radio has become a norm. This will be the first time that a track is released with a live performance, which will be a unique experience,” say the makers, adding that the singers will be rendering a romantic melody-Aarambha Aaramabha.

Edu entha milana- at a special event scheduled to take place at Mantri Mall on November 15. The lyrics of the song have been written by Nagendra, while music has been composed by Brahma Vish. Brahmachari has Sathish Ninasam and Aditi Prabhudeva sharing screen space for the first time.

The comedy entertainer, which has already created hype with its trailers and songs, has raised the curiosity level among the audience with its content.



The film is likely to be released by November-end, and the final date will be officially announced after the makers receive clearance from the censor board. Brahmachari is produced by Uday K Metha, and features Dattanna in an important role.