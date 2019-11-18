Home Entertainment Kannada

Dabangg 3 Kannada version to be out in 250 theatres in Karnataka

The film, made under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, will also see a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

By Express News Service

The Kannada version of Salman Khan’s upcoming Hindi film, Dabangg 3, has been creating a buzz in Karnataka even before its release on December 20, thanks to the presence of Sudeep in the antagonist’s

Distributor Manjunath Gowda, who has bought the rights of the film, will be releasing it in over 250 theatres across the state. “Dabangg 3 will be the first dubbed film to be released in so many theatres,” says Manjunath. “Several buyers from Mysuru, Shivamogga and Davanagere want the Kannada version to be released in their areas,” he adds.

Salman, who plays Chulbul Pandey in the film directed by Prabhudheva, will also be delivering dialogues in Kannada, which has further raised the viewers’ expectations. The film, made under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, will also see a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

