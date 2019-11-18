December 2 muhurat set for Darshan-starrer Gandugali Madakari Nayaka 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan’s landmark 50th film, Kurukshetra, produced by Muniratna and distributed by Rockline Venkatesh, completed 100 days at the box office last week. City Express has now got the next big news about the Challenging Star’s historical project, Gandugali Madakari Nayaka. Based on a novel written by BL Venu in 1983, the film will bring together producer Rockline Venkatesh, director Rajendra Singh Babu, and Darshan. The announcement about the film, which will be made with a huge budget, had set off a lot of hype, which was further enhanced with the poster release on the actor’s birthday (February 16). The project required a lot of intense preparation, and now that the makers are almost through with it, they have decided on the muhurat date. The film will be launched on December 2 on a grand scale, following which the shooting will take place in various schedules.

Darshan, who is looking forward to the release of Odeya, is currently shooting for Tharun Sudhir’s Roberrt. The actor is simultaneously gearing up to play the role of warrior Madakari Nayaka, the last Palegara of Chitradurga. The makers, apart from referring to Venu’s book, have collated information from various historians, and are said to have consulted professor Lasman Telagavi as well.

Producer Rockline Venkatesh had earlier told City Express that he wants Gandugali Madakari Nayaka to be a landmark in Kannada cinema, a film that people would talk about for a long time. The producer, who is handling the project along with the director, has decided on the shooting locations, which include Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and some spots in Rajasthan. The film will have some of the best technicians, and music director Hamsalekha and cinematographer Ashok Kashyap have already come on board. The role of a Madakari Nayaka will be the second historical character for Darshan, who has earlier played the role of Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna. The actor, who enjoys playing such characters and considers it a unique experience, will also undergo a physical transformation for the role.