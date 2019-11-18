Home Entertainment Kannada

Will Kajal Aggarwal enter Kannada cinema with Kabza?

Director R Chandru is taking Upendra’s film, Kabza, to a pan-India level with seven Indian languages. The project has raised the curiosity levels about its heroine.

Published: 18th November 2019

Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

Director R Chandru is taking Upendra’s film, Kabza, to a pan-India level with seven Indian languages. The project has raised the curiosity levels about its heroine. While there are a few names doing the rounds, topping the list is Kajal Aggarwal. According to a source, the director has been in talks with the actor’s manager, Amar, and has been paying visits to Hyderabad to discuss the project with the Indian 2 heroine.

“Kajal is impressed with the subject, but the only problem that she is currently facing is date allocation,” says the source. If this works out, she is likely to foray into Kannada cinema with Kabza, which will also be made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. Since the director will be shooting the heroine’s portions in December, the team apparently has hopes pinned on Kajal. The film’s launch is taking place on Monday, and the grand mahurat will be attended by Century Star Shivarajkumar, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, politicians UT Khader and GT Devegowda, and leading members of the film fraternity. Kabza, which features Upendra in the role of a don, is being made under the banner of SS Enterprises, which will collaborate with seven production houses from various regions.

Upendra is said to be dedicating a lot of time on this subject, which requires him to undergo a transformation. The film is set in the 1980s, and will be shot extensively in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai, and Mangaluru. The ambitious project will have Jagapati Babu playing one of the antagonists, and the director is in talks with biggies like Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpai, Pradeep Rawat, Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, and Jaya Prakash Reddy to star in the project.

