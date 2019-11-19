Actor Sudeep clarifies about his next directorial

By Express News Service

The latest news of Sudeep getting back to directing a film has brought cheers to his fans.

However, the speculation that it is a remake has not gone down well with the actor. Which is why he took to Twitter to clarify the matter.

“Just a clarification on the news tats doing rounds. It’s an original script and something my team n I am excited about. Hoping to hit the floor soon. (sic)”

The actor wore the director’s cap with My Autograph and followed it with No.73 Shanti Nivas, Veera Madakari, Kempegowda, and Manikya.

In recent times Sudeep has been focussing on acting.

He was last seen behind the camera in 2014. The Pailwaan hero is currently shooting for ShivaKarthik’s directorial Kotigobba 3.

The multi-faceted actor is also looking forward to the release of Hindi film, Dabangg 3, which is set to release in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Sudeep’s next project will be directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Manjunath Gowda.