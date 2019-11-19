Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhanveerah’s Bumper  to go with new script

Written by director Hari Santhosh, the film is produced by Supirth; the actor will go through transformation before it goes on floors.

Published: 19th November 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanveerah

Dhanveerah

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dhanveerah’s second outing, Bumper, produced by Suprith, is going through changes before it goes on floors in December.

As per earlier reports, Hari Santhosh’s directorial was to go with the script penned by director Chethan Kumar, who was also working on the film’s screenplay and dialogues.

However, the latest development is here: the producer has decided not to associate with Chethan and has instead turned to director Hari Santhosh who is writing a new script, along with his team.

Accordingly, preparations are on, and in all likelihood, the project will take off sometime in the second week of December. Suprith, who made his debut as a producer with Chethan Kumar’s Bharaate, is working on his second film.

An official announcement of the film was made on September 8, which was on Dhanveer’s birthday, when they mentioned it would be a family entertainer.

However, with the change in the script, we now need to know the new plot and role for Dhanveerah. The actor we hear is undergoing an image makeover.

Meanwhile, the team is in the process of finalising the heroine and rest of the cast and crew.

An official and updated piece of information will be coming in from the producer’s end, closer to the project going on floors.

Currently, Hari Santhosh is working on the remake of his last Kannada film, College Kumar in Telugu. He has also completed the shoot for Bicchugathii Chapter-1. The historical drama, starring Rajvardan and Haripirrya, is now in the post-production stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanveerah Bumper script

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
Video
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp