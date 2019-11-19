Dhanveerah’s Bumper  to go with new script

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dhanveerah’s second outing, Bumper, produced by Suprith, is going through changes before it goes on floors in December.

As per earlier reports, Hari Santhosh’s directorial was to go with the script penned by director Chethan Kumar, who was also working on the film’s screenplay and dialogues.

However, the latest development is here: the producer has decided not to associate with Chethan and has instead turned to director Hari Santhosh who is writing a new script, along with his team.

Accordingly, preparations are on, and in all likelihood, the project will take off sometime in the second week of December. Suprith, who made his debut as a producer with Chethan Kumar’s Bharaate, is working on his second film.

An official announcement of the film was made on September 8, which was on Dhanveer’s birthday, when they mentioned it would be a family entertainer.

However, with the change in the script, we now need to know the new plot and role for Dhanveerah. The actor we hear is undergoing an image makeover.

Meanwhile, the team is in the process of finalising the heroine and rest of the cast and crew.

An official and updated piece of information will be coming in from the producer’s end, closer to the project going on floors.

Currently, Hari Santhosh is working on the remake of his last Kannada film, College Kumar in Telugu. He has also completed the shoot for Bicchugathii Chapter-1. The historical drama, starring Rajvardan and Haripirrya, is now in the post-production stage.