Puneeth Rajkumar to star in Satya Prakash’s directorial?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

D Satya Prakash, the director of Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, is now writing a script that will be made into a film under Puneeth Rajkumar’s home banner. Until recently, there was a lot of curiosity about which actor will star in the project. Now, latest developments indicate that the film is set to give a big break for Satya Prakash. The director is getting an opportunity to direct Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, according to a source.

Though the production house has churned out handful of films, including Kavaludaari directed by Hemanth M Rao, Radhakrishna Reddy’s directorial debut, Mayabazaar, LAW starring Ragini Chandran and directed by Samarth and a project with director Pannaga Bharana is made under the PRK banner. A film with Satya Prakash will be the first venture featuring Puneeth Rajkumar as the lead actor, as well as producing the film. The fresh team is certain to raise curiosity about the kind of subject Satya Prakash is coming up with for the Power Star. An official announcement is awaited from the producer’s end.

The Natasaarvabhowma hero is currently shooting for Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, Yuvarathnaa, made under the banner of Hombale Films. The team is in the last stages of completing the talkie portions, and will then start shooting the songs. The film with Satya Prakash will be one of the projects he will start in 2020. The actor, who has also joined hands with director Chethan Kumar for James, plans to divide his time between these two films.