Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar to star in Satya Prakash’s directorial?

Two-film-old director is penning a script that will be turned into a film by the actor’s PRK Productions; the film, expected to take off next year,  will have the Power Star himself playing the lead

Published: 21st November 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

D Satya Prakash, the director of  Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, is now writing a script that will be made into a film under Puneeth Rajkumar’s home banner. Until recently, there was a lot of curiosity about which actor will star in the project. Now, latest developments indicate that the film is set to give a big break for Satya Prakash. The director is getting an opportunity to direct Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, according to a source.

Though the production house has churned out handful of films, including Kavaludaari directed by Hemanth M Rao, Radhakrishna Reddy’s directorial debut, Mayabazaar, LAW starring Ragini Chandran and directed by Samarth and a project with director Pannaga Bharana is made under the PRK banner.  A film with Satya Prakash will be the first venture featuring Puneeth Rajkumar as the lead actor, as well as producing the film. The fresh team is certain to raise curiosity about the kind of subject Satya Prakash is coming up with for the Power Star. An official announcement is awaited from the producer’s end.

The Natasaarvabhowma hero is currently shooting for Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, Yuvarathnaa, made under the banner of Hombale Films.  The team is in the last stages of completing the talkie portions, and will then start shooting the songs. The film with Satya Prakash will be one of the projects he will start in 2020. The actor, who has also joined hands with director Chethan Kumar for James, plans to divide his time between these two films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Satya Prakash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
Video
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp