KISS director and actor will be teaming up again

As Arjun prepares for a sequel, talks of which are on going, Arjun has roped in Virat for yet another project.

23rd November 2019

By Express News Service

KISS, starring newcomers Virat and Sreeleela, has completed a 50-day run in over 45 theatres. Now, the director and producer are hoping to hit a century soon. “It’s such a risk for directors who cast newcomers in their films.

In addition, my film released along with many big releases. Though the film did not talk for itself in the first week of its release, it took off very well from the second week. I am glad that it is still holding up,” says AP Arjun, adding that it is double the excitement since this is his production venture as well.

Arjun goes on to add that owing to the title many families gave the film a skip at theatres.

“Instead, our film attracted a lot of youngsters, many of whom were repeat watchers,” says Arjun, about the film, the music for which was scored by V Harikirshna and for which the camera was cranked by Arjun Shetty.

As Arjun prepares for a sequel, talks of which are ongoing, Arjun has roped in Virat for yet another project.

The latter we’re told will be producing the film, while it will be helmed by a director who is yet to be decided upon.

The production house will release more details as and when the project is ready to go on floors, which is likely to be in December.

