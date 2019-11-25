Home Entertainment Kannada

'Brahmachari' will show the mischievous side of me: Aditi Prabhudeva

Aditi Prabhudeva, who became a household name with her serial Nagakanike, took her own time to move to the big screen.

Published: 25th November 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva

Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva, who became a household name with her serial Nagakanike, took her own time to move to the big screen, and is charting her film career at a steady pace. Having made her debut with Dhairyam, the five-film-old heroine is making her first attempt at comedy in her sixth outing, Brahmachari.

The actor, who has teamed up with producer Uday K Mehta for the second time, after Singa, is sharing screen space with Sathish Ninasam for the first time, who plays the lead in Chandra Mohan’s directorial. The film has got a U/A certificate, and will be one of the films hitting theatres this week. 

Talking to City Express about how she handled a humour-based subject, Aditi said, “A new genre always puts you in the learning process.” The actor felt that the director was able to explore the funny side of her in the comedy-drama. “There is a little mischievous side in me, people don’t know about, which will be seen in Brahmachari,” she added.

Aditi said she did not have a clue that she would be a part of Brahmachari. “The project was in the planning stage when I was working with producer Uday Mehta in Singa. He is also producing this film. He mentioned to me that he liked my professionalism, and would cast me again for one of his other films. But I never expected that it will the immediate next. I was suggesting names of a few heroines to the team, who I thought would fit the role. The project came as a surprise when director Chandra Mohan called me and said I am the chosen one. Even before the realisation dawned on me, I was on the sets,” she recalled.  

The fun-filled trailer teaser of Brahamachari, as well as the songs featuring the lead actors, have caught the attention of viewers, and according to Aditi, the film will keep everybody in splits. Brahmachari, she says, is about the state of mind of being single. “It happens with everybody, single or married. Every actor will strike a bond with the audience. My character is shown before and after marriage. This is about the sense of fear in a newly married girl. She is in own dream world for some time.

The situations that take place in the film, accompanied with one-liners, make it funnier,” explained Aditi, adding that there a few scenes with two meanings, and they did make her feel conscious. “Sathish knows the art of humour, and I found it hard to react to his expressions. I took charge while emoting the funny scenes. But each time they said ‘cut’, the entire unit would hear me burst out with laughter. Teaming up with an actor like Sathish, along with Dattanna, Achyuth Rao, Shivaraj K Pete, and Padmaja Rao, put me in a comfort zone,” she said.

The actor, who has four films in the pipeline, has pinned her hope on Brahmachari to earn a firm footing on the commercial platform. “With a little experience, I have come to realise that today, commercial films or looking glamorous do mean a lot in the industry. I hope Brahmachari brings a big U-turn in my career and takes me to the next level,” she admitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aditi Prabhudeva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
Video
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp