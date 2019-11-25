'Brahmachari' will show the mischievous side of me: Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva, who became a household name with her serial Nagakanike, took her own time to move to the big screen, and is charting her film career at a steady pace. Having made her debut with Dhairyam, the five-film-old heroine is making her first attempt at comedy in her sixth outing, Brahmachari.

The actor, who has teamed up with producer Uday K Mehta for the second time, after Singa, is sharing screen space with Sathish Ninasam for the first time, who plays the lead in Chandra Mohan’s directorial. The film has got a U/A certificate, and will be one of the films hitting theatres this week.

Talking to City Express about how she handled a humour-based subject, Aditi said, “A new genre always puts you in the learning process.” The actor felt that the director was able to explore the funny side of her in the comedy-drama. “There is a little mischievous side in me, people don’t know about, which will be seen in Brahmachari,” she added.

Aditi said she did not have a clue that she would be a part of Brahmachari. “The project was in the planning stage when I was working with producer Uday Mehta in Singa. He is also producing this film. He mentioned to me that he liked my professionalism, and would cast me again for one of his other films. But I never expected that it will the immediate next. I was suggesting names of a few heroines to the team, who I thought would fit the role. The project came as a surprise when director Chandra Mohan called me and said I am the chosen one. Even before the realisation dawned on me, I was on the sets,” she recalled.

The fun-filled trailer teaser of Brahamachari, as well as the songs featuring the lead actors, have caught the attention of viewers, and according to Aditi, the film will keep everybody in splits. Brahmachari, she says, is about the state of mind of being single. “It happens with everybody, single or married. Every actor will strike a bond with the audience. My character is shown before and after marriage. This is about the sense of fear in a newly married girl. She is in own dream world for some time.

The situations that take place in the film, accompanied with one-liners, make it funnier,” explained Aditi, adding that there a few scenes with two meanings, and they did make her feel conscious. “Sathish knows the art of humour, and I found it hard to react to his expressions. I took charge while emoting the funny scenes. But each time they said ‘cut’, the entire unit would hear me burst out with laughter. Teaming up with an actor like Sathish, along with Dattanna, Achyuth Rao, Shivaraj K Pete, and Padmaja Rao, put me in a comfort zone,” she said.

The actor, who has four films in the pipeline, has pinned her hope on Brahmachari to earn a firm footing on the commercial platform. “With a little experience, I have come to realise that today, commercial films or looking glamorous do mean a lot in the industry. I hope Brahmachari brings a big U-turn in my career and takes me to the next level,” she admitted.