Krishna, Nikhil Kumar working on film based on real story

The director and actor are joining hands with Lyca Productions; the filmmaker, who is currently working on the screenplay, will start the shooting in January 2020

Sandalwood actor Nikhil Kumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Krishna, who is joining hands with Nikhil Kumar for his fourth outing, which will be made under the big banner, Lyca Productions, is currently working on the film’s screenplay.

The content-driven film, which is said to be an unusual genre for the actor as well as the director, is based on a real-life incident. The director is basking in the success of his latest film, Pailwaan, starring Sudeep.

Taking no break, Krishna is now getting ready to start the next project in January 2020. He confirms that the film is based on a real story, but refrains from giving out any further details, except that he is excited about working on a new genre compared to his previous films --  Gajakesari, Hebbuli, and Pailwaan.

“This is an entirely new subject from my end, and also for Nikhil, “ says the director, adding, “I am trying to come up with a different style of narration, which is making it interesting. Meanwhile, Nikhil is undergoing a transformation and is getting ready for the character.”

The team is also in the process of finalising on the cast and crew, and is said to be looking for a heroine, 
Lyca Productions has been associated with films such as Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, and the upcoming Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. This will be their venture in Kannada.
 

