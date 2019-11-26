Director Hariprasad Jayanna to launch Prithvi Shamanur

By Express News Service

Director Hariprasad Jayanna, an associate of Yogaraj Bhat, will be making his directorial debut with a teenage romance. Titled Padavipoorva, which means ‘Pre-graduation’, the movie will be made under the banner of Yograj Movies, owned by Bhatru. It will launch a new hero, Prithvi Shamanur.

The 18-year-old hails from Davangere, and has been into modelling. His first film will have him working with a big banner. The project will begin in January 2020, and will be produced by Yogaraj Bhat and Ravi Shamanur.

The film explores the subject of friendship and romance. The story, set in the late 1990s against a college backdrop, is said to revolve around pre-university students.

The makers are yet to zero-in on the rest of the cast. Meanwhile, music director Arjun Janya and cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje have been brought on board.