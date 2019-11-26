Home Entertainment Kannada

Rohit Roy forays into South Indian cinema with 'Trivikrama'

Rohit Roy was in Bengaluru recently, where he is said to have participated in a 3-day shooting schedule.

Bollywood actress Rohit Roy

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rohit Roy, an actor known for his work in television serials and Hindi films, is making his debut in the south Indian film industry with Kannada film, Trivikrama. Directed by Sahana Murthy, the film stars Vikram Ravichandran in the lead role.

Rohit was in Bengaluru recently, where he is said to have participated in a 3-day shooting schedule. He will be next joining the team in Rajasthan. Rohit is actor Ronit Roy’s brother, and is known for serials such as Des Mein Nikola Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan.

The actor has also acted in movies such as Kaabil, Apartment, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, and Plan. Trivikrama will see Rohit is a unique role, with his character having positive as well as negative shades. The team will be shooting in Rajasthan from the second week of December over a stretch of 25 days. 

Trivikrama, which comes with the tagline, High Voltage Love Story, also has Akanksha Sharma making her debut in Kannada. The actor came into the limelight with an Indian pop romantic single, Do Din. The cast of the romantic entertainer also includes Jayaprakash, Tulasi, Sadhu Kokila and Chikkanna.

The crew includes music composer Arjun Janya, lyricist Nagendra Prasad and cameraperson Santhosh Rai Pathaje. Raju Sundaram will be choreographing a couple of songs for the film, produced by Sommanna and Suresh under the banner of Gowri Entertainers.

TAGS
Rohit Roy Trivikrama

