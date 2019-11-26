Shooting of Ganesh-starrer 'Gaalipata 2' to start from December 2

By Express News Service

The sequel to Gaalipata, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, is set to go on the floor from December 2. After a couple of changes in the star cast and producer, it has now come to light that the romantic entertainer will be made under the banner of Suraj Productions and produced by Ramesh Reddy, who has previously made films such as Uppu Huli Kara, Paddehulli, Nathicharami, and the latest thriller, 100, starring Ramesh Aravind.

The film has Ganesh in the lead, and he will team up Bhatru for the fourth time. The two have worked together in the blockbuster, Mungaru Male, besides Gaalipata and Mungulu Nage. Also, Diganth, who was also part of the director’s Gaalipata, will be associating with him for the second time.

Director Pawan Kumar, who was previously working as an associate with Yogaraj Bhat, will be acting in Gaalipata 2, along with senior artiste Anant Nag as part of the ensemble cast.

The team will start shooting at Kudremukh, and then move on to other locations. The romantic comedy-drama features Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre. Nishvika Naidu will also be seen in an important role.