Home Entertainment Kannada

Shooting of Ganesh-starrer 'Gaalipata 2' to start from December 2

The sequel to Gaalipata, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, is set to go on the floor from December 2.

Published: 26th November 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Ganesh

Sandalwood actor Ganesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The sequel to Gaalipata, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, is set to go on the floor from December 2. After a couple of changes in the star cast and producer, it has now come to light that the romantic entertainer will be made under the banner of Suraj Productions and produced by Ramesh Reddy, who has previously made films such as Uppu Huli Kara, Paddehulli, Nathicharami, and the latest thriller, 100, starring Ramesh Aravind. 

The film has Ganesh in the lead, and he will team up Bhatru for the fourth time. The two have worked together in the blockbuster, Mungaru Male, besides Gaalipata and Mungulu Nage. Also, Diganth, who was also part of the director’s Gaalipata, will be associating with him for the second time.

Director Pawan Kumar, who was previously working as an associate with Yogaraj Bhat, will be acting in Gaalipata 2, along with senior artiste Anant Nag as part of the ensemble cast.

The team will start shooting at Kudremukh, and then move on to other locations. The romantic comedy-drama features Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre. Nishvika Naidu will also be seen in an important role. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaalipata 2 Ganesh Gaalipata sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
Video
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp