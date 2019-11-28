I don’t take up comedy films that have no story: Sathish Ninasam

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sathish Ninsasam is gearing up for the release of his next film, Brahmachari. The film, directed by Chandra Mohan, will be coming along with 9 other Kannada movies hitting theatres this week. The actor, however, appears calm, saying, “It’s a Friday, the deciding day for many filmmakers. The film that wins hearts will be successful in theatres. My best wishes to all of them.” Sathish is happy with the pre-release buzz that Brahmachari has created. “The film is releasing in around 250 theatres, which is a good number,” he adds.

A new script and a new character always puts an actor at risk, admits Sathish, adding that Brahmachari has an advantage in the form of its humorous plotline. “Eighty percent of the film is filled with comedy. The Sathish that the audience saw in films like Kwatle Satisha or Drama, along with the elements of humour, expressions and punchy dialogues, will be seen in my character and in every scene,” he says.

Sathish’s strength lies in his humour quotient, and that has been his forte right from his first film. However, he also likes to bring variety on to his plate. “In my career, I would like to see 10 different kinds of films, and that pushes me to experiment with different characters, the examples being films like Lucia, Beautiful Manasugalu, Chambal and Ayogya.

Fortunately, these films were accepted very well. Humour is something that I can handle with a lot of ease at any point. But I don’t take up comedy films that don’t come with a story, or that are about something I can’t relate to. I can emote well only if I can get into that character. However, it is very difficult to come across such subjects today,” he says.

Sathish had been discussing the idea for Brahmachari with producer-writer Uday Mehta for four years. He took up the project after much thought. “For the audience, the film may be a laugh riot, but there is a serious side to this subject too,” he explains. “Ramu, the character I play in Brahmachari, has a serious problem, which we have hinted at in the trailers and teasers.

At the moment, I can’t get into the details, and be a spoilsport. However, this is an issue that a person cannot tolerate in real life. Those who are facing such problems either become a laughing stock or are humiliated. It’s a very delicate issue, and we decided to make it simple with humour,” he adds.

Ask Sathish whether it is right to blend a serious subject with comedy, and he replies, “It depends on factors like the kind of audience we want to present the film to, and the actor and the director involved.”

Citing the example of Charlie Chaplin films, Sathish says, “He is known for black comedy, wherein a serious issue would be told with a lot of humour. The first time you watch it, you are filled with laughter, but the scenes also put everybody into some serious thought. Brahmachari is also on the same lines.”