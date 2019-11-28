Home Entertainment Kannada

I don’t take up comedy films that have no story: Sathish Ninasam

A new script and a new character always puts an actor at risk, admits Sathish, adding that Brahmachari has an advantage in the form of its humorous plotline.

Published: 28th November 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Sathish Ninsasam

Sandalwood actor Sathish Ninsasam

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sathish Ninsasam is gearing up for the release of his next film, Brahmachari. The film, directed by Chandra Mohan, will be coming along with 9 other Kannada movies hitting theatres this week. The actor, however, appears calm, saying, “It’s a Friday, the deciding day for many filmmakers. The film that wins hearts will be successful in theatres. My best wishes to all of them.”    Sathish is happy with the pre-release buzz that Brahmachari has created. “The film is releasing in around 250 theatres, which is a good number,” he adds.

A new script and a new character always puts an actor at risk, admits Sathish, adding that Brahmachari has an advantage in the form of its humorous plotline. “Eighty percent of the film is filled with comedy. The Sathish that the audience saw in films like Kwatle Satisha or Drama, along with the elements of humour, expressions and punchy dialogues, will be seen in my character and in every scene,” he says.

Sathish’s strength lies in his humour quotient, and that has been his forte right from his first film. However, he also likes to bring variety on to his plate. “In my career, I would like to see 10 different kinds of films, and that pushes me to experiment with different characters, the examples being films like Lucia, Beautiful Manasugalu, Chambal and Ayogya.

Fortunately, these films were accepted very well. Humour is something that I can handle with a lot of ease at any point. But I don’t take up comedy films that don’t come with a story, or that are about something I can’t relate to. I can emote well only if I can get into that character. However, it is very difficult to come across such subjects today,” he says.  

Sathish had been discussing the idea for Brahmachari with producer-writer Uday Mehta for four years. He took up the project after much thought. “For the audience, the film may be a laugh riot, but there is a serious side to this subject too,” he explains.  “Ramu, the character I play in Brahmachari, has a serious problem, which we have hinted at in the trailers and teasers.

At the moment, I can’t get into the details, and be a spoilsport. However, this is an issue that a person cannot tolerate in real life. Those who are facing such problems either become a laughing stock or are humiliated. It’s a very delicate issue, and we decided to make it simple with humour,” he adds. 

Ask Sathish whether it is right to blend a serious subject with comedy, and he replies, “It depends on factors like the kind of audience we want to present the film to, and the actor and the director involved.”

Citing the example of Charlie Chaplin films, Sathish says, “He is known for black comedy, wherein a serious issue would be told with a lot of humour. The first time you watch it, you are filled with laughter, but the scenes also put everybody into some serious thought. Brahmachari is also on the same lines.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sathish Ninasam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
Video
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Farmers throw slippers at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy during Amaravati visit
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp