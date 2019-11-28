Home Entertainment Kannada

'Mundina Nildana' is about 'what next' in everybody’s life: Vinay Bharadwaj

Vinay Bharadwaj’s directorial debut features Praveen Tej, Radhika Narayan and Ananya Kashyap.

Published: 28th November 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

'Mundina Nildana' director Vinay Bharadwaj

'Mundina Nildana' director Vinay Bharadwaj

By Express News Service

"A new filmmaker has taken birth within me." This is how Vinay Bharadwaj, the director of Mundina Nildana, introduces himself. He has handled various portfolios earlier, as a television host, motivational speaker, and fashion designer, before moving on to wielding the megaphone. Ahead of the film’s release on November 29, Vinay says it is a love story full of drama and suspense, which features Praveen Tej, Radhika Narayan, and Ananya Kashyap.  

Mundina Nildana, which means ‘next stop’, is a common phrase used in Karnataka. But for Vinay, Mundina Nildana is all about reaching somewhere. “This film is about ‘what next’ in everybody’s life, which all kinds of audiences can connect with,” he says.

The debutant director has based his film on the subject of marriage, love, career, and passion, which has been dealt with in a light-hearted manner. “I have drawn the story from my interactions with different people. I conducted around 150 interviews on different platforms, and heard some amazing stories for people. Those experiences made a deep impact on me, and you will be able to see a little of all the characters in Mundina Nildana,” says Vinay, adding that it is a film wherein elders will understand the youngsters’ way of thinking, while youngsters should watch it to get some clarity on life. 

Vinay’s entry into the entertainment world happened by accident. “I learned everything on the job, whether it was being a host, or when I made my international debut with a talk show, designing, or short films. It has been something that gives me happiness,” says Vinay. His stint in direction began with a short film, The Giving, on organ donation.

“The first time I said ‘action or cut’ was for Sudharani, one of the most versatile actors in the Kannada film industry. I later did a couple of short films, and even had an opportunity to make a documentary with Manish Malhotra for a fashion show,” adds Vinay, who quit a high-profile job to pursue his passions. “There is some madness, passion, and fire within me, which is keeping me going,” he says. 

As a director, Vinay wanted to give something back to the Kannada industry. “When I did the talk show -- Mathu Kathe Vinay Jothe --  everybody appreciated the aesthetics of the programme. So, when I wanted to make my debut as a director, I wanted to follow the same values. Whether the film is a success or failure, I want people to remember for a long time that there was a film called Mundina Nildana, which raised the bar in terms of technique, and visual and theatrical experience. I want the film to be remembered for the songs. With Mundina Nildana, I wanted to live beyond me. I just want people to experience the film the way I have gone through it,” he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinay Bharadwaj Mundina Nildana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
Video
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Farmers throw slippers at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy during Amaravati visit
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp