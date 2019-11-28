'Mundina Nildana' is about 'what next' in everybody’s life: Vinay Bharadwaj

By Express News Service

"A new filmmaker has taken birth within me." This is how Vinay Bharadwaj, the director of Mundina Nildana, introduces himself. He has handled various portfolios earlier, as a television host, motivational speaker, and fashion designer, before moving on to wielding the megaphone. Ahead of the film’s release on November 29, Vinay says it is a love story full of drama and suspense, which features Praveen Tej, Radhika Narayan, and Ananya Kashyap.

Mundina Nildana, which means ‘next stop’, is a common phrase used in Karnataka. But for Vinay, Mundina Nildana is all about reaching somewhere. “This film is about ‘what next’ in everybody’s life, which all kinds of audiences can connect with,” he says.

The debutant director has based his film on the subject of marriage, love, career, and passion, which has been dealt with in a light-hearted manner. “I have drawn the story from my interactions with different people. I conducted around 150 interviews on different platforms, and heard some amazing stories for people. Those experiences made a deep impact on me, and you will be able to see a little of all the characters in Mundina Nildana,” says Vinay, adding that it is a film wherein elders will understand the youngsters’ way of thinking, while youngsters should watch it to get some clarity on life.

Vinay’s entry into the entertainment world happened by accident. “I learned everything on the job, whether it was being a host, or when I made my international debut with a talk show, designing, or short films. It has been something that gives me happiness,” says Vinay. His stint in direction began with a short film, The Giving, on organ donation.

“The first time I said ‘action or cut’ was for Sudharani, one of the most versatile actors in the Kannada film industry. I later did a couple of short films, and even had an opportunity to make a documentary with Manish Malhotra for a fashion show,” adds Vinay, who quit a high-profile job to pursue his passions. “There is some madness, passion, and fire within me, which is keeping me going,” he says.

As a director, Vinay wanted to give something back to the Kannada industry. “When I did the talk show -- Mathu Kathe Vinay Jothe -- everybody appreciated the aesthetics of the programme. So, when I wanted to make my debut as a director, I wanted to follow the same values. Whether the film is a success or failure, I want people to remember for a long time that there was a film called Mundina Nildana, which raised the bar in terms of technique, and visual and theatrical experience. I want the film to be remembered for the songs. With Mundina Nildana, I wanted to live beyond me. I just want people to experience the film the way I have gone through it,” he concludes.