I can’t pick one film where I feel I have performed well: 'Bharaate' star Sriimurali

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It’s another Friday for me, and I am going through some positive tension,” says Sriimurali, for whom Bharaate has brought in a different kind of excitement.

“Apart from how well it is going fare at the box office, it is also about how people will accept me in this subject. That is the question running in my mind for the last few days. The movie should do well for director Chethan Kumar; it is his hat-trick. I also look forward to having another hit in my kitty,” he says.

Ahead of the film’s release on October 18, the actor tells CE that he was looking for a change from his previous films, and that’s when Bharaate happened.

“It always gives you a kick when you try to do something for the first time, which I have tried in this film. More importantly, I was lucky to have the kind of team that could handle the project, and deliver it well in all aspects,” he says.

Talking about the exciting things that he could to do in Bharaate, Sriimurali delves into his appearance on screen. “The character I play in Chethan’s directorial enabled me to portray every shade. The role required me to be kind, smiling, pampering, playful, romantic, angry, and patient, as well as for me to underplay the role, which is in itself was challenging,” says Sriimurali, mentioning a surprise element in Bharaate, which will appear in the second half of the film.

“A star plays an important role in the film, and he is sure to win over people’s hearts, while it will fetch him more love from the audience. The team, as well as myself, have kept it under wraps, as we want the audience to witness this surprise in the theatre,” he says.

Sriimurali, who has done 23 films so far, says the best is yet to come. “I can’t pick one film where I feel I have performed well. There are times when I feel I have given that perfect shot, but the same night, my thought process changes and I feel that I could have done better. I have often gone and requested the director to shoot the sequence again. If I am allowed to try the shot another time, it is a bumper performance. If the makers feel it is difficult to recreate the same atmosphere, then I don’t have a choice,” he explains.

INTERVIEW | Expect no shades of 'KISS' in 'Bharaate', says actress Sreeleela

The actor’s craving can never be fulfilled or satisfied, for he always thinks about how he can make a difference. “I can’t fix my scripts for five years down the line, especially at a time when the thought process of the audiences is changing by the day. Everything is so quick. I am citing this from my own experience,” says Sriimurali.

“Today, it is pretty cool to be an actor, but it becomes hectic when it comes to maintaining the stardom, and I prefer not to think too much about it. Having been in the industry for years, I have also concluded that knowledge is the most important tool. To know what one is doing becomes very important, especially in the field you are working in. It keeps you healthy, young and focused,” he says.

The actor’s next will be Madagaja, directed by Mahesh Kumar, which is likely to take off in November. Meanwhile, Sriimurali is working towards locking his 25th film.