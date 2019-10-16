Home Entertainment Kannada

KGF-actor Srinidhi Shetty in talks for Vikram 58

Published: 16th October 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty

Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

Srinidhi Shetty, who made her film debut with the Kannada film, KGF, is reportedly in talks to play the female lead of Vikram 58.

While the actor hasn’t signed the dotted line yet, sources tell us that she will shoot for KGF 2 and Vikram 58 simultaneously, if things work out. Earlier, Priya Bhavani Shankar was also rumoured to be part of the film. 

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Vikram 58 will also have cricketer Irfan Pathan making his Tamil film debut.

With music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Sivakumar Vijayan, the film went on floors earlier this month. 

Meanwhile, Vikram has Mahavir Karna, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation, and Gautham Menon’s long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram, in various stages of production.

