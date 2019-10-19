Director VK Prakash's Vishnu Priya is set in the 1990s

By Express News Service

Vishnu Priya is based on a real-life incident, written by Sindhu Sri, and director VK Prakash, gives the subject an authentic touch by keeping it close to the 1990s. The lead actors, as well as the shooting atmosphere, bear the look of that period.



City Express has got hold of the first few stills from the film featuring Shreyas Manju and Priya Prakash Varrier, who participated in a song sequence.

The latter is making her Kannada debut with the film. About 45 per cent of the film’s shoot has been completed in Chikamangalur, Moodigere and in the interior parts of Belur.



“Though there have been some changes for cinematic purpose, the issue took place in the early 1990s, which we could not portray in today’s time.

We have taken a lot of references to design the costumes, hairstyle and even the body language that matches the trends of that time,” says Shreyas, who will be resuming the next schedule of shooting in Bengaluru at the end of October.



“The team is looking for colleges and streets that will go with theme of the ‘90s, after which we will start the shooting,” he adds. The film is bankrolled by K Manju, and Gopi Sundar is scoring the music.