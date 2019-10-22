'Dabanng 3' trailer to be released on October 23 at PVR Koramangala

By Express News Service

As people of Karnataka look forward to hearing Salman Khan speak Kannada in his upcoming film Dabangg 3, which also features Sudeep, the makers will give a glimpse of it with a trailer on October 23.

The event will be held at PVR theatre, Koramangala.

The film, directed by Prabhudheva, also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead.‘I am happy to start as an independent lyricist in a film starring Salman Khan and Sudeep."

Anup Bhandari, who is penning the lyrics for the Kannada version of Dabangg 3, says that the director is making sure that the songs sound unique and can be released as an independent album. Sharing his first-hand experience about dubbing a song in another language, Anup says words play a key role, and also have to match the tune.

“When I was taken on board for Dabangg 3, they expected high standards. They are treating Dabangg 3 as another Kannada film,” says Anup, adding, “I was asked by producer Jack Manju whether I could write one song for Dabangg 3, and I wrote it. The moment Sudeep heard it, he wanted me to write all the six songs. That’s how it started, and I had a lot of fun writing them.”

The Rangitaranga director, who is also known for his music composition, says he did not translate the Hindi version word by word. “I picked up the essence of the song before writing the lyrics. Though the meaning and the visuals remain intact, you can find a lot of difference between the two versions,” says Anup, who took 2-3 hours to pen each song.

“The ideas were just clicking and I felt it easy to write the songs,” he says, adding that this is a different kind of work coming from him.

READ HERE | Darshan's 'Odeya' vs Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' on December 20?

“It shows another side of me, which has not been seen in my other two films. We are keen to have some local singers as part of the album, which is yet to happen. In fact, music directors Sajid-Wajid, who have heard a few tracks felt that the Kannada album sounds different from the rest of the languages, and that’s a compliment. I am happy to start as an independent lyricist in a film that stars Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep. I couldn’t have asked for more,” he concludes.