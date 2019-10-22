Home Entertainment Kannada

'Dabanng 3' trailer to be released on October 23 at PVR Koramangala

Anup Bhandari, who is penning the lyrics for the Kannada version of Dabangg 3, says that the director is making sure that the songs sound unique.

Published: 22nd October 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

As people of Karnataka look forward to hearing Salman Khan speak Kannada in his upcoming film Dabangg 3, which also features Sudeep, the makers will give a glimpse of it with a trailer on October 23.

The event will be held at PVR theatre, Koramangala.

The film, directed by Prabhudheva, also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead.‘I am happy to start as an independent lyricist in a film starring Salman Khan and Sudeep."

Anup Bhandari, who is penning the lyrics for the Kannada version of Dabangg 3, says that the director is making sure that the songs sound unique and can be released as an independent album. Sharing his first-hand experience about dubbing a song in another language, Anup says words play a key role, and also have to match the tune.

“When I was taken on board for Dabangg 3, they expected high standards. They are treating Dabangg 3 as another Kannada film,” says Anup, adding, “I was asked by producer Jack Manju whether I could write one song for Dabangg 3, and I wrote it. The moment Sudeep heard it, he wanted me to write all the six songs. That’s how it started, and I had a lot of fun writing them.”

The Rangitaranga director, who is also known for his music composition, says he did not translate the Hindi version word by word. “I picked up the essence of the song before writing the lyrics. Though the meaning and the visuals remain intact, you can find a lot of difference between the two versions,” says Anup, who took 2-3 hours to pen each song.

“The ideas were just clicking and I felt it easy to write the songs,” he says, adding that this is a different kind of work coming from him.

READ HERE | Darshan's 'Odeya' vs Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' on December 20?

“It shows another side of me, which has not been seen in my other two films. We are keen to have some local singers as part of the album, which is yet to happen. In fact, music directors Sajid-Wajid, who have heard a few tracks felt that the Kannada album sounds different from the rest of the languages, and that’s a compliment. I am happy to start as an independent lyricist in a film that stars Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep. I couldn’t have asked for more,” he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dabangg 3 Dabangg 3 trailer Salman Khan Sonakshi Sinha Sudeep Prabhudeva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
Video
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp