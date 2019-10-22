Priyanka Upendra to scare you with a horror flick

Home Entertainment Kannada

Actress Priyanka Upendra.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra, who was last seen in director Lohith H’s Devaki, took some time to finalise on her next. And, after much thought, the actor is said to have given a green signal to two projects. Her forthcoming film will have Gautam V P wielding the megaphone.

The director, who made his debut with the Tamil film, 7 Naatkal starring Shakti P Vasu, will be foraying into the Kannada film industry now.

The filmmaker is the son of P Vimal, the brother of well-known director P Vasu. The former, who himself is a scriptwriter, is apparently penning the story for Gautam’s film in Kannada. It is going to be a horror subject, which is one of the favourite genres of Priyanka. The film is likely to be made with a big budget, and will involve a lot of graphic works, according to a source.

An official announcement, including details about the production house and the crew, will be made by the makers in the first week of November. The launch of the first look is planned to be held closer to the actor’s birthday on November 9. In the meantime, the team is planning to finalise the rest of the cast and crew.

Priyanka to wear a cop look for Gurumurthy’s directorial debut
Apart from Gautam’s film, Priyanka will also be joining hands with a whole new team. This movie will also mark the directorial debut of Gurumurthy. It is a commercial drama, which will see the actor in a cop avatar, which may require her to be involved in some action scenes too. The story is getting ready, and the team is working towards keeping the role realistic and relevant. Priyanka, who wants to represent today’s women police officers, is said to be taking a keen interest in how the script is shaping up.

