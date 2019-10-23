Dhruva Sarja’s punchy dialogues to lift Pogaru

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja, a Kannada hero known for his mass appeal, is also famous for his dialogue delivery. The team had earlier released a teaser, and this time, going by the demand of his ardent fans, the makers of Pogaru have come up with a special dialogue trailer, which is being released on Thursday, October 24 at 12 noon.

A teaser to the trailer, which is already there on Anand Audio, sees Dhruva Sarja rendering a punchy dialogue -- Obbane Barrthini, Enayithu... Director Nanda Kishore is making sure that the film’s plot is not revealed, and only wants to register Dhruva’s and Rashmika’s characters with the dialogues. The team has completed the talkie portions, and is working towards shooting the song sequences.

Pogaru is the fourth outing for Dhruva Sarja, who is the nephew of Arjun Sarja, and brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja. He made his debut with Addhuri, and followed it with Bahaddhur and Bharjari. He achieved a hat-trick, with the three films completing 100 days at the box office. Pogaru is produced by B K Gangadhar, and features a host of actors. Dhananjay plays an antagonist, and will be seen in a face-off opposite Dhruva Sarja for the first time. Dhruva is said to play a notorious character in the film, which will also see Rashmika in the role of a professor. The bilingual film will be out in Kannada and Telugu, and is likely to be released during the Christmas week. The film has well-known cinematographer, Vijay Milton, taking care of the camerawork.