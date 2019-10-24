Home Entertainment Kannada

Manoranjan to headline Bharat’s next

The actor, who is wrapping up Prarambha on Thursday, is joining hands with the director, who helmed Adachanegagi Kshamisi

Published: 24th October 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Manoranjan

By Express News Service

Manoranjan has a song sequence left to shoot for his upcoming film, Prarambha. He will complete it in the next couple of days. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to start his next project, which he has quietly confirmed.

The film is by Bharath, the director who made his debut with Adachanegaagi Kshamisi, says the Junior Crazy Star, who wants to experiment with a commercial outing. “The makers are busy with the pre-production work, and they plan to hold the mahurat in mid-November. That’s when we will have more details regarding the title. The production house will also announce the cast and technical team at that time. We will start the shooting by the first week of December, before which we are planning the release of Prarambha. I will wrap up this shoot on Thursday,” he says. 

According to Manoranjan, the film has shaped up nicely, and the songs have come out well. “The subject shows me in two shades. The character deals with life post a break-up, and from the rushes I have seen, it looks like it has turned out to be a feel-good film. I accepted this subject because it explores a youth’s issues, his love life, what leads him to a rehab centre, and its effects. It’s a topic that I feel is less explored,” says the actor, who made his debut with Saheba, and followed it with Brihaspati, directed by 
Nanda Kishore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoranjan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
Video
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp