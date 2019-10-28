Aishani Shetty’s next film 'Hondisi Bariryiri' will be a multi-starrer

By Express News Service

Aishani Shetty, who is known for her unique choice of films, will next be seen in a multi-starrer called Hondisi Bariryiri, which marks the debut of Jagannath as a director. Talking about the film Aishani says, “The film is about a bunch of friends and their life journeys. It is not a regular film about a hero or a heroine but a joyful story about many characters.”

The muhurath of the film will take place on November 1, and Hondisi Bariryiri will go on floors in the second week of next month. Before the shoot, the makers will officially reveal the cast and other details of the film.

Meanwhile, Aishani awaits her next release, Nam Gani B.Com Pass, which is slated to hit theaters in November.

The actor will also resume shooting for Sridhar Shamnukha’s upcoming directorial venture. Titled Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, the film will have her paired opposite Naveen Shankar of Gultoo fame.

“My next few months will be a packed schedule, as I will be juggling between these two projects,” she says.