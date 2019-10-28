Home Entertainment Kannada

No confirmation yet for lead heroine of Shivarajkumar’s next

Shivanna is now waiting for the release of 'Ayushman Bhava', which is said to have been postponed from November 1 to 15, owing to technical issues.

Published: 28th October 2019 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 09:08 AM

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The makers of Shivarajkumar’s next, to be directed by Ravi Arasu, are yet to finalise the heroine for the project. According to a source, reports that Pranitha Subhash has signed her next project in Sandalwood, and is being paired opposite Shivarajkumar, are not true.

A member from the production house, Sathya Jyothi Films, told City Express that they are screening a few heroines, but none of them has been confirmed so far for the film.

“Pranitha is among the actors who have been approached by us, but we are yet to finalise who will fit the bill. An official announcement about the heroine to be paired opposite Shivarajkumar, as well as the rest of the cast and technicians,  will be made soon. This will be done only after the release of Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film, 'Ayushman Bhava',” the source said.  

The yet-to-be-titled project, produced by T G Thyagarajan of 'Viswasam' fame, will feature the Century Star in a cop-based revenge drama.

The director, who has helmed films like 'Ayngaran' and 'Eetti', has watched Shivanna’s films 'Tagaru' and 'Mufti', is keen on working with the star.

Thyagarajan, in his last interview with CE, had confirmed his association with Shivanna, citing the phenomenal star value of the actor. The team plans to start the shooting in February next year.

Shivanna is now waiting for the release of 'Ayushman Bhava', which is said to have been postponed from November 1 to 15, owing to technical issues. But an official announcement is yet to be made.  

This will be followed by Drona. Currently, he is busy shooting for Harsha’s 'Bhajarangi 2', made under the banner of Jayanna Films. 

TAGS
Shivarajkumar Pranitha Subhash Ayushman Bhava

