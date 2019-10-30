Kannada celebrity couple Yash and Radhika Pandit welcome baby boy

By Online Desk

Sandalwood's favourite celebrity couple Yash and Radhika Pandit were blessed with a baby boy today. They welcomed their second child at Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru, reports said. The family is yet to make an official announcement.

Yash and Radhika are parents to a ten-month-old daughter who was born on December 2, 2018. They had shared a cute video with Ayra on Diwali. The baby already has fan clubs on Instagram.

Earlier, Radhika had shared pictures from her baby shower, and wrote on Instagram, "My girl gang threw a Surprise Baby shower for me!! It was Fabulous.. with a Bee theme Thank you to all the Aunties to Bee for this BEE..AUTIFUL shower!! Love u guys."

In a recent interview to an entertainment website, actress Radhika Pandit described how fatherhood had changed Yash who broke down when his daughter's ears were being pierced. "One of the toughest things to witness as parents to see is their baby’s ears getting pierced because it is very painful and that’s what Ayra did. She cried and cried...I was taken aback when I saw Yash had tears in his eyes. He is a very strong person, so seeing him getting emotional was something that I had not witnessed ever. Now I see him a completely a changed man after being a father. The way he is with Ayra, dedicates his time, he is a hands-on father, he changes her diaper whenever I’m busy. It is the new side I’m seeing and to watch them together, is the cutest thing."

Radhika met Yash on the sets of Nandagokul and after dating for six months, they got married in December 2016.

The actress was last seen in 'Aadi Lakshmi Puraana' while Yash is awaiting 'KGF: Chapter Two' which is set to release on April 1, 2020.