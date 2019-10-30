Home Entertainment Kannada

Release of KS Ashoka-directorial Dia postponed to November 29

he director, who created a sensation with a found-footage genre film released in 2013, is experimenting with a love tale, which will have no songs.

Published: 30th October 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:20 AM

Deekshit and Kushi in a still from 'Dia'

By Express News Service

The release date of Dia, which comes from director KS Ashoka of 6-5=2 fame, has been postponed from November 15, to avert a clash with another half a dozen films releasing on the same date. Apparently, even Shivarajkumar’s film, Ayushman Bhava, which was initially going to hit theatres on November 1, has been pushed to November 15. However, there is no official announcement on that end.

A couple of such reasons have made the makers decide on November 29 as the release date for Dia. The director, who created a sensation with a found-footage genre film released in 2013, is experimenting with a love tale, which will have no songs. The film’s story and screenplay has been written by Ashoka, and it is produced by Krishna Chaitanya under the banner, Family Film Factory. KRG Studio, headed by Karthik Gowda, is distributing it.

With newcomer Kushi in the lead, the romantic drama also features Prithvi and Deekshit Shetty. The background score has been composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath, and the film has two DOPs - Vishal Vittal and Sourabh Waghmare - handling the camera.

