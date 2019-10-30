Software engineer Suresh Leon Rey's 'C++' explores dangerous crimes in cyber underworld

By Express News Service

The film, which is releasing on November 1, consists of an all-male cast; software engineer Suresh Leon Rey, who plays the lead character, has also written, directed, and produced the movie

C++ is a computer language, but software engineer-turned-director Suresh Leon Rey has used the term to convey ‘Crime ++’, which is something beyond the regular crime. The film, which is being released on November 1, is a “suspense thriller with no songs, fight sequences, comedy, or sentiments,” says Suresh, who wears multiple hats for the film.

The debutant director has also produced the film, and even plays the lead actor.

“The film has the tagline, The Dark Crime++, and comes with unique elements. It is a male-centric film with no female characters,” Suresh adds. C++ is an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller that explores dangerous crimes in the cyber underworld. “This is a story of a hardware engineer who is dragged into a web of criminal conspiracy against his will,” the director explains.

The film has been made under the banner of Blue Elephant Cinemas.

The filmmaker, who wanted to come up with an unusual kind of Kannada cinema, was also keen to collaborate with an international musician and joined hands with John Boberg from Sweden. Boberg has worked on the background score and music, while the DTS mixing has been done by Sound Room Studio Post, which is based in Madrid, Spain.

Apart from Suresh, the film stars Nagendra Urs, Viraj Vismith, Adarsh Sanjeeva, and Vishnu Veer.