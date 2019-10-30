Teaser of Darshan-starrer Odeya to be out on Kannada Rajyotsava

By Express News Service

November 1, celebrated as Kannada Rajyotsava, will also become a double celebration for Darshan fans, with the Challenging Star treating them to the teaser of his upcoming film, Odeya. The shooting was wrapped up in Switzerland last week, after which the team made the official announcement.

The actor himself took to Twitter and shared some details about the Odeya teaser, adding that it would be out on November 1 at 9:55 am, and will be unveiled on Anand Audio.

The film is directed by MD Shridhar, and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj. It is now in the post-production stage, and the makers are eyeing a mid-December release. Odeya is likely to clash with Salman Khan and Sudeep-starrer Dabangg 3, or it may hit theatres a week before. However, an official announcement is awaited, and the producers plan to do that only after they get the censor board certificate.

The commercial entertainer, which stars Raghavi Thimmayya, features a host of actors, including Yashas, Pankaj, Niranjan, Samarth, Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Avinash. While Krishna Kumar has handled the camera, the film has two music directors. Arjun Janya has composed the songs and V Harikrishna has done the background score.