Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 to be re-released on November 1

By Express News Service

Come November, and Sandalwood will join the statewide celebrations for Kannada Rajyotsava. With various festivities coming up, Yash fans have double the reason to rejoice. While their followers all over the world are wishing the best for the couple (Yash and Radhika Pandit) as they welcome their second child -- a boy -- the actor’s blockbuster hit, KGF Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel, is set for a re-release on November 1.

#KGFChapter1 releases in around 25 to 30 screens on Nov1st for a day at few centres and for a week at few. Catch the film at @Urvashi4KCinema #Cauvery #GopalanArch #Sandhya #Manasa and many other places throughout the state. Relive the madness. #RockyBhaiisBack pic.twitter.com/gijv4inJWr — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) October 29, 2019

Yash, popularly known as the Rocking Star, also came to be known as Rocky Bhai after the period action drama, made by Hombale Films. The first Kannada film to see a pan-India release took everybody by surprise as it became one of the highest grossers in Sandalwood.

The film also marked the debut of Srinidhi Shetty, along with Ramachandra Raju, who played the role of Garuda. It also consisted of Anant Nag as the narrator, with Malavika Avinash, Vasishta N Simha, and Achyuth Kumar as part of the cast. KGF’s music was scored by Ravi Basur, while cinematography was by Bhuvan Gowda and artwork by Shivakumar.

Now, shooting for KGF Chapter 2 is in process. The second instalment has only got bigger, with Sanjay Dutt joining the cast. The Bollywood star is playing the role of Adheera. Another B-Town actor, Raveena Tandon, is also said to be part of the project, and she apparently plays India’s former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about it.