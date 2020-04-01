I am used to being quarantined, says music director Charan Raj

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

According to the composer, you can come up with the best output when you are locked within four walls inside the studio; he is in the process of doing musical corrections for the second half of Salaga.

For music director Charan Raj, being quarantined is something he has always been used to. "Music is best done when you are locked up within four walls, and I am used to being in quarantine. I don’t see much of a difference from me being inside the studio," says Charan, who is currently in the process of fine-tuning the Duniya Vijay-starrer Salaga, which also marks the latter’s debut as a director.

"Social distancing has become a norm, and nobody is coming to our studio. I am doing all that can be done under my control. The lockdown has shut studios and that does not allow any musician to record, and I am not in a position to do live recording. I am keeping the compositions ready. For Salaga, since we had already finished the live recording, we are making musical corrections for the second half of the film, and are busy with fine-tuning," he says.

The film will be the second production venture of KP Srikanth, after his first hit, Tagaru. Salaga features Sanjana Anand as the female lead, while Dhananjay will be seen as a cop.

Meanwhile, Charan Raj is also using this time to work on compositions for Puneeth Rajkumar’s James and Shivarajkumar’s RDX. "I fear that I might come under severe pressure post lockdown, and so I am using this time to make sure I get as much done as possible."