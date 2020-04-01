Sandalwood sees heroes without cape amid COVID-19 pandemic

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

At a time when the world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, the Sandalwood fraternity has joined hands to help those in need. And taking a lead from their idols are fans of different actors who have come together to help the underprivileged ones.

Fifty-year-old Govindraju has been an ardent fan of actor Darshan. Taking inspiration from his favourite actor, who has always gone the extra mile to help others, Govindraju, along with other fans, is distributing food to daily wage workers who have lost their jobs.

"Darshan always tells his fans that if they want to do anything special for him, all they should do is help the needy. At a time of crisis, that’s what we are doing," says D Govindraju, who is a businessman from Bengaluru.

The charity work by these fans is being carried out in Mandya and Mysuru areas. In any kind of crisis, the Rajkumar family has always set the example of lending a helping hand, and now, their fans are following him religiously. Abhishek H, an engineering student, has always been a huge fan of Shiva Rajkumar. When he heard his ‘hero’ appealing to everyone to be safe, he also wanted to do something for the ones in need.

"I have got in touch with people from Shivanna’s fan club and 10 of us have got together to distribute dry condiments among the people in need, from April 2 onwards," says Abhishek, who is part of a fan club called Shivu Adda.

He also mentioned that there are so many other fans of the Rajkumar family, who are already distributing food among the underprivileged. "We are doing it for Shivanna but there so many fans of Appaji (Raj Kumar) and Puneeth Rajkumar, who are already on the field doing their bit," said Abhishek. Sudeep’s fan brigade is also not far behind.

For the last five days, Jagadish Jaggi, 40, has been working all day with his team to supply food to different parts of the city. "We started distributing food on March 28. We prepare some basic food items like tomato bath, pulao, etc, to feed the underprivileged," says Jaggi, who runs a printing press.

Jaggi is a part of Kichcha Sudeep charitable society, which conducts various charity works in the name of the actor. For this cause, six people have come together, who feed about 600-700 people every day and provide masks and sanitisers to all. Even many fans of KGF star Yash are contributing whatever they can for charity.