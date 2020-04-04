Now, you can watch India vs England on streaming platform 'Amazon Prime'

By Express News Service

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s latest film, India vs England, is the latest Kannada movie to come on the OTT platform. The film, featuring Vasishta Simha and Manvitha Kamath, was one of the first releases of 2020. It is now available on Amazon Prime.

Produced by YN Shankaregowda, along with Non-Resident Indians from the UK, the film’s story was penned by the director’s daughter, Kanasu.

Coming from Nagathihalli, the maker of films like Nanna Preethiya Hudugi, Paris Pranaya, and America America, this was a romantic thriller set in India and UK. The plot traces the history between the two countries. The cast also includes Anant Nag, Sumalatha and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The film, with music by Arjun Janya, had three DOPs - Will Price, Satya Hegde and AV Krishnakumar.