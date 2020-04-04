Home Entertainment Kannada

Rajavardan, Milana Nagaraj-starrer FLY likely to get revived

According to a source, the film is now in the stages of lastminute work with music director Raghu Dixit said to be reworking on the film’s music and the background score.

Published: 04th April 2020

A poster of Rajavardan’s debut film 'FLY'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It looks like Rajavardan’s debut film, FLY, which also stars Milana Nagaraj in the lead role, is all set to get revived. The film, directed by Bharath and produced by Suresh Mohan, will apparently make its way to the silver screen with a different name. According to a source, the film is now in the stages of lastminute work. Music director Raghu Dixit is said to be reworking on the film’s music and the background score.

An official announcement will be made soon by the production house, when the details of the new title and the release plans will be revealed. FLY, an adventure- laden love drama, was started in 2012, while the formal announcement about the project was made in 2014, when the makers hosted a gala title launch with parachutes. The shot was captured by cinematographer Manohar Joshi, who had set up eight cameras for this particular sequence.

The film, however, was delayed since shooting took time. It is now likely to see the light of the day finally. Meanwhile, Milana Nagaraj’s latest hit, the Krishnadirectorial Love Mocktail, which was doing well at the box office until the lockdown, has now caught the attention of viewers on the OTT platform.

Rajavardan too garnered attention with his role in Bicchugatti: Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange. So this seems to be the best time for the makers of FLY to cash in on the actors’ previous outings. Rajavardan, is actor and well known comedian, Dingri Nagaraj’s son.

A fine arts student, he later took to acting as his career. On the other hand, Milana Nagaraj started her career with Nam Duniya Nam Style, and later worked in Darshan- starrer Brindavana, Charlie, Jani, and Matte Udbhava.

