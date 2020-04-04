Shraddha Srinath clarifies on rumours about her COVID-19 isolation

Home Entertainment Kannada

By Express News Service

The actor, who locked herself in for 14 days on the advice of her doctor cousin, tweeted on April 3, "My 14-day isolation finished on the 29th of March and now I’m busy helping my mom in the kitchen. So I’ll talk to you guys later byeeee! Stay safe and don’t spread any viruses/ misinformation! Both are dangerous. Cheers (sic)."

Her self-isolation caused a lot of concern, after which she has been clarifying from her end.  She said in another tweet, "I travelled to Hyderabad and Chennai between 12th to 15th March but, 1. NO, there was no infected person on the flight 2. Thereby no Karnataka medical officials came to my house and told me to self isolate 3. I surely did not talk about this on my social media (sic)."

She later followed it with another tweet, which said, "I CHOSE to self isolate for 14 days upon the advice of my cousin doctor who told me to do it as a precautionary measure - as every responsible and aware citizen has been and should be doing after international/domestic travels. (sic)."

The actor’s last outing was the Telugu film Jodi, and she is now looking forward to a series of releases, including her Tamil film Maara, and Kannada film Godhra, which is directed by KS Nandheesh and stars Sathish Ninasam. She will also be seen in a pivotal role in Sudeep’s upcoming project, Phantom, directed by Anup S Bhandari and produced by Manjunath Gowda.

