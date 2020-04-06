100  gets U/A certificate; no immediate plans for release, says Ramesh Reddy

By Express News Service

Ramesh Aravind’s upcoming directorial, 100, was one of the films that got clearance by the censor board just before the lockdown. The film got a U/A certificate, and is now ready for release. However, producer Ramesh Reddy says he will wait for the COVID-19 outbreak to come under control, and the entertainment industry to spring back in action, before deciding on the release date. “Films are meant to entertain the audience, and we are eager to present 100 in front of them.

However, owing to the current situation, though our film is ready, we are not in a position to fix a release date,” he says. This is the fourth venture by the producer under the banner of Suraj Productions, which has previously brought out films like Uppu Huli Khara, directed by Imran Sardhariya; Mansore’s directorial Nathicharami; and Paddehuli, helmed by Guru Deshpande. The latest film, 100, is a subject based on cybercrime, and also has director Ramesh Aravind playing the lead role. He will be seen as a police officer. Rachita Ram, who is sharing screen space with the actor and director for the second time after Pushpaka Vimana, is playing Ramesh’s sister.

Ramesh Reddy

This apart, the film also includes Poorna as part of the cast. The movie has music by Ravi Basrur, and cinematography by Satya Hegde. Director Akash Srivatsa, of Shivaji Surathkal fame, is also a part of the crew as the editor as part of the technical crew. Apart from 100, Ramesh Aravind will also be seen in Bhairadevi, starring Radhika Kumaraswamy.

He has already completed the remakes of Queen in Kannada and Tamil. In Kannada, the film is titled Butterfly, and stars Parul Yadav, while the Tamil version features Kajal Aggarwal and is titled, Paris Paris. In the meantime, the filmmaker is working on the script of the Shivaji sequel with director Akash Srivatsa.On the other hand, Rachita Ram has completed shooting for Prem’s directorial, Ek Love Ya. She is now looking forward to starting the shooting for Veeram. The film brings together actor Prajwal Devaraj and Rachita Ram for the first time. The makers had initially planned to start shooting in the first week of April, but the schedule now stands postponed.