Am not touching remakes, people don’t want to watch same content again: Actor Shreyas Manju

Shreyas Manju celebrated his birthday in a low-key manner on Sunday, distributing food packets to the needy. Meanwhile, the makers of his next film, Vishnu Priya, released an official poster on the occasion. Speaking to CE, the Padde Huli hero said, “Amid the coronavirus outbreak, I wanted to bring in some kind of entertainment to people who are locked in at home, as I seek their wishes and blessings.”

His upcoming film directed by V K Prakash is a love drama that is close to reality. It also marks the Kannada film debut of Malayalam actor Priya Varrier, who is popularly known as the ‘wink girl’. The team has completed the shoot of the film,and is left with two days of work. The film’s subject is based on a real-life incident, and the plot is set in the early 1990s.

Vishnu Priya has been shot in places like Chickmagaluru, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kerala. It has been produced by K Manju and has Gopi Sundar’s music. Though the initial plan was to release Vishnu Priya in June, the schedule may change now. “It depends on how the industry takes forward the releases after the lockdown period is over,” says Shreyas, who has been approached by some directors to star in their next film. However, the one-film-old actor has rejected a few offers. The reason, he says, is that they were remakes. “I have decided not to touch remakes as of now. Instead, I have requested them to come up with an original script, and I will be happy to get associated with them,” says Shreyas, adding, “More than studying about the industry, I have observed the people, and their tastes.

The whole opinion of remakes has changed among the audiences, and I see that people have an aversion towards remakes, which they openly express as well. Now that we live in a digital world, viewers around the globe get to watch all kinds of films, of different genres and languages. It becomes very difficult to tell them to watch the same content, which they have already experienced. One in a million remakes might click. So it is better that we come up with a story that goes with the local flavour.

We need to make originals for people to come to theatres,” the actor emphasises, adding, “This helps our producers as well as the actors.” Shreyas is in the process of finalising scripts and directors. “I have a story in hand, which has been written by a Chennai-based writer. It is a romcom. I may make this film under our home banner, for which I am now looking for the right director. Simultaneously, my father (producer K Manju) is also getting a script ready, which will be totally action-based, and he is in talks with various directors. He believes that as a hero, I should reach out to the masses. Since he feels that I am good with action, he wants me to currently focus on those subjects.”