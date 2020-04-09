Home Entertainment Kannada

I’m halfway through my script for film with Nikhil Kumar: AP Arjun 

The director, who is collaborating with the Jaquar hero for the first time, is making use of the lockdown period to complete the script about a subject that’s close to reality 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

After KISS, which starred Virat and Sreeleela, AP Arjun is now getting ready to direct a film for Nikhil Kumar. This is the first time the actor-director is collaborating for a project with NK Entertainments, a production house owned by Nikhil Kumar. Arjun says he has written fifty per cent of the script. “It’s a commercial entertainer, but the specialty of this concept is that it’s an intense subject which will be close to reality, portraying raw emotions,” says Arjun.

Nikhil Kumar

“Genre-wise, this is a first-of-its-kind attempt from my end, and a completely different genre from my previous films, ranging from Ambari to Kiss,” he adds, pointing out that the subject will fit the bill for Nikhil’s personality and attitude. “It will not have a trace of his political backdrop. It is going to be a pure commercial entertainer,” he says.

He is making use of the lockdown period to complete the writing process. In the meantime, the director is planning to bring together an interesting cast. “We are looking to sign up artistes mostly coming from theatre background. However, this is an early stage for the project, and we will be deciding the details once I am done with penning the story,” he says. 

An official announcement about the project was made on Nikhil Kumar’s birthday, but the makers are planning to start it after the latter completes his present commitments. The actor was shooting for Vijay Kumar Konda’s film before the city came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The team of the film, produced by Lahari Music in association with T-Series, is left with 30 days of shoot.

After this, Nikhil will join the sets of Arjun’s film. Meanwhile, the actor is busy with preparations for his wedding with Revathi. The event is expected to be a low key affair owing to the lockdown. The actor also did his bit for the fight against coronavirus by depositing `3,000 to the bank account of the daily wage workers of Sandalwood.

AP Arjun Nikhil Kumar

