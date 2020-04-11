Home Entertainment Kannada

Pavan Wadeyar comes up with new climax for 'Raymo'  

The makers, who are in the last leg of shooting the climax of the film, say that the lockdown period has helped better the end scenes.

Published: 11th April 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Raymo'

By Express News Service

Where is the new climax?, a newly-made short movie by Pavan Wadeyar is out. It reveals the director coming with a new climax for Raymo.

The makers, who are in the last leg of shooting the climax of the film, say that the lockdown period has helped better the end scenes.

“Now it gives a new feel,” says Pavan. The 4.29-minute short film, which features himself, and his wife Apeksha Purohit, producer CR Manohar, also includes Ishan, Ashika Ranganath, Achyuth Kumar, and Rajesh Nataranga, choreographer Imran Sardhariya, and cinematographer Vaidy.

“I was inspired by full-length short film feat featuring superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Shivajikumar. I was trying something similar, to direct an episode within the cofines of our homes,” says Pavan, who created the script and coordinated with the rest of artistes and technicians, who shot the films from their hones. It also includes a message of #StayHome StaySafe, which is important during this COVID 19 outbreak. 

Raymo has Pavan Wadeyar associating with music director Arjun Janya for the first time. The film apart has been shot in various foreign locations like Bangkok, Malaysia, South Africa, and Singapore.

